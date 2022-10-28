Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,352 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 969,665 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MIN opened at $2.77 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

