Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Brilliant Earth Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,013,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 703,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

