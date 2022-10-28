Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,181,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,072,000 after acquiring an additional 285,161 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,040,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after acquiring an additional 155,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $124.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

