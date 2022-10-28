Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.42% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF Price Performance

HELX opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

