Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Masimo by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 1.4 %

MASI stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.13 and a 200 day moving average of $139.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Masimo Profile



Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

