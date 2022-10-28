Community Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Apple comprises 8.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 315,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,083,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 222.2% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

