Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €31.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €31.00 ($31.63) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday.

Covestro Stock Performance

1COV opened at €35.18 ($35.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 52-week high of €58.48 ($59.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is €31.32 and its 200-day moving average is €35.40.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

