CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,949 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,754,926.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.87. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $98.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

