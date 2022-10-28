Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $105.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CCK opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,050,000 after purchasing an additional 368,424 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Crown by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 59,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Crown by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.