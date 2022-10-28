Cwm LLC Acquires 134 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Cwm LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 98.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 215,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $20,881,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $19,154,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 8.0 %

SWAV stock opened at $273.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 187.07 and a beta of 1.08. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.79.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,450 shares of company stock worth $30,990,329 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.88.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

