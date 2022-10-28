Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,119 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $41,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.13%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

