Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 84.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,622 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Several research firms have commented on STM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

