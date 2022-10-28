Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 292.9% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,327 shares of company stock worth $12,533,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.