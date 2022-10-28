Cwm LLC Buys 356 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,670,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $58.41 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.