Cwm LLC Buys New Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of -0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $349,469.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,423 over the last ninety days. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

