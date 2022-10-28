Cwm LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 11.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

JJSF opened at $145.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.57. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.78. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $380.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.35 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.24%.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

