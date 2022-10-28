Cwm LLC Has $36,000 Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $44.19 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $508,114 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.