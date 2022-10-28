Cwm LLC Has $36,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.8% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $56.79 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.