Cwm LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 395,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.