Cwm LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 649,795 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. American Trust bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CEF opened at $15.81 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.