Cwm LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Park National in the second quarter worth $376,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 87.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Park National Price Performance

PRK opened at $140.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 30.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Park National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Park National Profile

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.