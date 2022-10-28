Cwm LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WD-40 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in WD-40 by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $156.68 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average of $184.71.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 63.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

