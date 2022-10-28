Cwm LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

