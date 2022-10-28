Cwm LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $80,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.