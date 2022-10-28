Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,410,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,585,000 after acquiring an additional 64,516 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $14,459,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,101,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,129,000 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

