Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 3,320.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,858,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $105.68.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.