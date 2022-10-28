Cwm LLC Invests $38,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $207,873,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $18,467,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,088 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,528.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,163,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 172.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,114,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 705,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

