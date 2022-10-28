Cwm LLC Purchases 1,077 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 135.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in New York Times by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $28.47 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

