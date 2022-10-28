Cwm LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heartland Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 91,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 112,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 135.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heartland Express Stock Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.71. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

