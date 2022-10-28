Cwm LLC Sells 228 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

Arcosa Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.