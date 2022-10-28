Cwm LLC Sells 541 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at $479,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

