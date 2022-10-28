Cwm LLC Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 99.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,475 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in UiPath by 21.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,088,149 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 20.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,100 shares of company stock worth $3,332,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 3.1 %

UiPath stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.36.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.26.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

