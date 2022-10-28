Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

DFS opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

