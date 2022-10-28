Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

