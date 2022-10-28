Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 15,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,539,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,117,290.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dropbox by 32.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,083 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,330,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

