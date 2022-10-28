Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 15,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,539,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,117,290.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Dropbox Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.47.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
