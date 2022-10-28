DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTP) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

DTE Energy stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.7813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

