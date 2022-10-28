Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.39% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 78.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $9.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

