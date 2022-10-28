EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in EnerSys by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 924,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 154,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 139,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 67.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 127,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,920,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Up 0.8 %

ENS stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.