Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $21.62 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,240.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,975.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,428.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 592,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $62,900,000 after purchasing an additional 568,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 31,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.1 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $110.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

