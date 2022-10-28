Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

