FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Issued By Oppenheimer

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VZ. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

