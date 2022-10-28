Genuit Group (LON:GEN) PT Lowered to GBX 370

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 661 ($7.99) to GBX 447 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Genuit Group Stock Down 3.6 %

LON:GEN opened at GBX 266 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £662.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.63. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 247 ($2.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 681 ($8.23). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 317.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 385.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih bought 7,500 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £25,125 ($30,358.87). In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih bought 7,500 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £25,125 ($30,358.87). Also, insider Paul James bought 5,823 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £19,798.20 ($23,922.43).

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

