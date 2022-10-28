Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,991.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,894 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.84. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

