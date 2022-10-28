Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,169,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,438,000 after purchasing an additional 268,655 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Stock Performance

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.78.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

