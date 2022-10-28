Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Gold Fields Trading Up 0.4 %

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

