Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 436,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,667,802.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,498.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,667,802.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,498.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $389,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,045 shares of company stock worth $14,902,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $158.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.85, a PEG ratio of 681.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

