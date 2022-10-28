Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,941.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,939.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,145,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $546,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.