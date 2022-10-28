Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

