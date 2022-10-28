Harbor Island Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Island Capital LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,987 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.0% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,828,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 68,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

