HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $733.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

